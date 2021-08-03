TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.