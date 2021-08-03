Traders Buy Large Volume of Entergy Call Options (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,772% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Entergy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

