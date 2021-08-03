Traders Purchase High Volume of DigitalOcean Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,226% compared to the typical daily volume of 423 call options.

Shares of DOCN traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 98,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,808. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

