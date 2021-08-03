Traders Purchase High Volume of Verisk Analytics Put Options (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 825 put options on the company. This is an increase of 944% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 210,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

