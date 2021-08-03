Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 785% compared to the average volume of 1,887 call options.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $9.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,881,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

