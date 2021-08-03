Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

