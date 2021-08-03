Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $172.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.56. 1,192,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.89. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,353,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

