TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $11.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $624.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,809. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $421.47 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $653.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

