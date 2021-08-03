Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

