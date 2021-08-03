Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

