Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. 43,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,493. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

