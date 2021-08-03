Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,333 shares of company stock worth $1,261,650. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 60,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

