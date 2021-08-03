TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $2,911,865.67 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $120.69. 680,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransUnion by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,974,000 after buying an additional 255,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

