Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TRATF stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38. Traton has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $34.00.

TRATF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

