Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

TNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TNL opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

