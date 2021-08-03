TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.21 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

NASDAQ TA traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of 590.00 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

