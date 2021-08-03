Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.
Shares of TVTX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
