Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

