Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

TV opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

