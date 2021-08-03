Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.
TV opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.
Trevali Mining Company Profile
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.