TrezarCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $401,297.57 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.61 or 1.00043331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01027404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00341155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00405913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00069670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 257,879,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,879,000 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

