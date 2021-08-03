Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $74.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.01.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

