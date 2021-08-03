Truist Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $365.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.97.

Shares of Square stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.07. 438,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

