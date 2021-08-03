Truist Securiti Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

TMUS opened at $144.91 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

