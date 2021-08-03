Truist Securities Boosts Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $118.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.