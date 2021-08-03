Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,435. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

