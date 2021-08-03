Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -265.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,435. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

