TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79. TTEC has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

