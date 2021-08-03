TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.
NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79. TTEC has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $113.15.
In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
