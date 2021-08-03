Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $449,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.