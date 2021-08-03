Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $483,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

