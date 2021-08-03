Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $436,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

