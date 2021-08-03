Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 132,916 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,916 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

