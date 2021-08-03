Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 932,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

