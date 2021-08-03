Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.24. 50,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.