Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. 622,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.