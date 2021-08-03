Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,211 shares of company stock worth $3,776,654. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.