Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Two Harbors Investment worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

