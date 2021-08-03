Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86.
Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.
