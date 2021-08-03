Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.