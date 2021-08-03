Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

