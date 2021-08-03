UBS Group AG Buys 5,972 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Chiasma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

