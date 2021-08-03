UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morphic were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

