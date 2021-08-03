UBS Group AG Has $41,000 Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,532,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

