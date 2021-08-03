UBS Group AG Has $43,000 Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 607.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.