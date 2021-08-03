UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 130.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources LP has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.