UBS Group AG Invests $37,000 in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAAC stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

