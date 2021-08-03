UBS Group AG Makes New $40,000 Investment in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IG opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.