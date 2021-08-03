UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$288.09.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$92.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

