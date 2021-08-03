UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

