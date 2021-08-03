Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 37,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

