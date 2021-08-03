Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 696,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

