Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 307,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,705. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.