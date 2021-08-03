Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $22.58. Under Armour shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 251,382 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 259.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 329.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 134.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

